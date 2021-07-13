Good news all around, as Black Widow emerged from its opening weekend victorious in a way that saw off all competition. It crushed those who doubted Marvel would have the same pull in phase four, and proved that dual theatrical and streaming releases can be a deadly combination. Following an impressive opening day, Disney has now reported that Black Widow's debut took more than $218 million across the world including those choosing to watch the movie via Disney+ Premier Access. The breakdown is even more impressive, as the takings split came out fairly even with domestic cinemas accounting for $80 million, $78 coming from international, and $60 million making up the rest via streaming buy-ins.

Black Widow now has the highest opening domestic weekend since the start of the Covid19 pandemic, and if Disney+ Premier Access numbers are taken into account, it is also the first movie to take over $100 million on its opening weekend. All in all, it is a sign that Marvel's absence from theaters for two years has certainly made the heart grow fonder, and while some have cited dual releases as the death of cinemas, it seems that cinemas can hold their own when the right movie comes along. With Black Widow becoming the third-highest-grossing "origin" story from the MCU, sitting behind only Black Panther and Captain Marvel, it seems like Black Widow is definitely the right movie at the right time.

"Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. "Black Widow's strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+."

"It's incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There's no question it's been worth the wait - Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era," added Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Studios Content, about the movie's box office legacy.

While Marvel TV series' have been ripping up the streaming charts in the absence of any new movies, it looks like any fears of Marvel fatigue or fail have now well and truly been dispelled. With new cinematic features now planned almost every other month to start bringing the MCU back into something like its original schedule, starting with Shang Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings in September, there is no one going to be betting against a Marvel/Disney domination of theaters for the rest of this year and into 2022.

Additionally, with Loki coming to an end, and being expected to set a new streaming record for Disney in the process, fans are already eagerly looking forward to the next new series' coming our way soon. Black Widow is out now in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access. Loki premieres its final episode on Wednesday on Disney+.