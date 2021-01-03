Milla Jovovich's daughter Ever Anderson plays a younger version of Scarlett Johansson's character in Black Widow, and the proud mom is stoked to see her daughter follow in her footsteps. It's not exactly a big shock for the 13-year-old to take an interest in acting, as she basically grew up as a "set baby" with her parents consistently working together on movies. Along with Jovovich as her mother, her father is Resident Evil and Monster Hunter director Paul W. S. Anderson.

Speaking about Ever's role in Black Widow with Entertainment Tonight last month, Jovovich appears to be pretty excited about her daughter's blossoming acting career, though that didn't come without some initial apprehension.

"On the one hand I'm terrified because I know how difficult this industry is, and on the other hand, I'm overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and has been very focused on it since she was five years old. For me, being a mom, all I want is for her to be happy and to find something that she loves."

Ever made her movie debut as the Red Queen in 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which starred her mom and was directed by her dad. For her next role in Black Widow, she worked with director Cate Shortland to play a young Natasha Romanoff for the titular superhero's origin story. Watching her act on the set proved to be an amazing experience for Milla Jovovich, and it also resulted in a new nickname for young Ever.

"We call her Baby Widow. She's such a fan of the Marvel movies and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She's just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set, just being so in the moment, and everyone was so impressed. I mean, literally, she had everybody crying during one of her scenes. She's amazing. I think people are going to be really impressed with her when they see the movie."

It's getting better for Ever already, as the young actress has also picked up her first starring role. She'll play Wendy Darling in Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney's live-action adaptation of the classic tale about a magical boy who brings along Wendy and her two siblings to an enchanted place called Neverland. The movie also stars Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Jude Law as Captain Hook, and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell. This year, Ever will be filming her scenes for that project with the Anderson family in tow to "be her entourage."

You can catch Ever Anderson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow when the Marvel movie releases on May 7, 2021. As for when her mother might make her debut in the MCU, Milla says she'd "love it," but being a mother of three and staying busy with her husband's movies are keeping her rather occupied for the time being. Just last month, Jovovich starred in her latest project with Anderson when Monster Hunter was released worldwide. This news comes to us from Entertainment Tonight.