Black Widow has long been the Avenger with the most mysterious past. It has been hinted that she was by way of being a villain, before seeing the light and joining Nick Fury as an agent of SHIELD. Her upcoming standalone film promises to reveal her darkest secrets in the most unexpected manner, according to Scarlett Johnasson, by positioning the character at the center of a family drama, as revealed by the actress in an interview to Film Magazine.

"One of the themes of the film is family. What is family? How does it define us? How does our past define us? How does our family - however we define it - make up who we are, for better or worse?"

The trailer for the film has already confirmed that Natasha is called back to her family, which apparently consists of a mother, a father, and a sister, to help shut down the government program that created her alter ego Black Widow. It is not yet clear whether the characters purporting to be her family are in fact related to her by blood, or assigned to her by the organization she used to work for, making them more of a 'work family'. According to Johansson, this unique angle for telling Natasha's story was masterminded by Kevin Feige.

"I think part of Kevin Feige's genius is that he always thinks about what fans expect out of these films and then gives them something that they never could've dreamed of. The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is the least expected thing, and I had to wrap my head around what that was going to be because there's such a big tonal shift."

For fans who have long been clamoring to see a standalone Black Widow movie, getting to explore the world which created a person like Natasha Romanoff will be a welcome treat. Scarlett Johansson is well aware of the expectations that fans have from the upcoming movie, as well as her own desire to give Natasha a fitting sendoff.

"I think from the very beginning when we first started talking about doing this standalone film, there was no reason to do it unless we could really dig deep and be brave and go there. Having played this character for a decade, I wanted to make sure that it would feel artistically and creatively rewarding for me as well as the fans."

Since Black Widow died at the end of Avengers: Endgame, there have been rumors that she is going to be replaced on the Avengers roster by the character played by Florence Pugh in Black Widow, a sort of Widow-in-training. But there have been no confirmations on that front so far. Another big mystery is the identity of the enigmatic Taskmaster, who seems to be playing a role similar to that of the Winter Soldier in the second Captain America film. Fans will have to wait for the oft-delayed film to finally lock down a release date to get the answers to their questions. This news comes from Games Radar.