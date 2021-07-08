With just days away of the much-awaited release of Marvel Studios' Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, alongside Kevin Feige, producer, president of Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer of Marvel, weigh in their input on the story of Natasha Romanoff's past and the role the film will play in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Although no new footage of the film is shown in the new featurette, the stars of the upcoming film definitely set up the hype for what's to come in the near future. Black Widow is a 2021 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The upcoming film is set to be the 24th installment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turn up the volume, and check out the new featurette below!

Be sure to take a look at the official synopsis for Marvel Studios' Black Widow! In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow will be the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei aka The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz will star as Melina.

The first ever development for Black Widow had began back in April 2004, with David Hayter attached to write and direct. By June 2006, the project came to a halt and no longer moved forward due to the character's film rights being reverted to Marvel Studios. Filming took place for the now nearly released film from May to October 2019 in Norway, Budapest, Morocco, Pinewood Studios in England, and in Atlanta and Macon Georgia. Black Widow was delayed three times from an original May 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it will finally premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access you may ask? Disney Plus Premier Access is a purchase option for Disney Plus subscribers, enabling members to pay an extra $30 one-time fee to gain early streaming access to a movie that's still playing in theaters. Once purchased, Disney Plus members can continue to stream or download a Premier Access movie for as long as they remain a subscriber. You think of Disney Plus Premier Access as paying for a virtual movie ticket that you'll be able to watch in your very own home, rather than watching the newly released film in a movie theater. See the links below:

Purchase Advance Tickets here. Or Pre-order Premier Access on Disney+ for $29.99.

So far the film has received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise for the performances and action sequences. The film's theatrical release will include Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, andIMAX screenings. Last week, it has been projected that Black Widow will earn roughly $80-110 million on its opening weekend, with a total gross of $155-225 million at the domestic box office. Last month, Director Shortland expressed interest in returning to direct a sequel to Black Widow, and stated that if it did happen, that it would likely revolve around a different character in the lead role since Natasha Romanoff is officially dead in the present-day MCU.