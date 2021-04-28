Marvel fans can celebrate National Superhero Day with MCU star Scarlett Johansson in this new featurette for her upcoming Marvel Studios superhero venture, Black Widow. Celebrating National Superhero Day, Marvel Studios have debuted a new featurette that looks back at the illustrious career of Marvel hero Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow. Johansson, who reprises her role as Natasha in Black Widow appears in the featurette to assure fans that "it's time for her story."

The featurette looks back at the life and super heroic times of Black Widow, reminding us of her dark, mysterious past as a KGB agent before becoming a valuable member of The Avengers and tackling villains such as Loki, The Chitauri, and Ultron. And that's before mentioning the time she fought her fellow heroes and managed to play both sides in Civil War. Finally, we are reminded of Black Widow's efforts navigating through time to defeat The Mad Titan, Thanos, a battle which ultimately led to her making the ultimate sacrifice. Giving her life in exchange for the coveted Soul Stone, Black Widow's demise was a major factor in reversing the snap and bringing all those lives lost across the universe back from extinction.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow will confront the darker parts of her famous ledger in Black Widow when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers, even revealing details regarding the famous mission in Budapest. Black Widow will be the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Joining Scarlett Johansson in the new feature film are Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Much focus has been placed on Florence Pugh's Yelena, who will provide a sister-figure to Romanoff and was also trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow. Director Cate Shortland has revealed that Romanoff would be "handing [Belova] the baton" in the movie, which would "propel another female storyline", suggesting that, following Natasha's death, Yelena will take over the mantle, which could lead to her entering the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Audiences have been waiting some time to see Black Widow with the movie originally slated for a May 2020 release. It was then delayed to November of 2020 and then to May of 2021. Due to the interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each delay has caused a domino effect, pushing back multiple big budget projects including the likes of Marvel's Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Black Widow }promises to be an action-packed spy thriller, and will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.