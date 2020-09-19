With the Black Widow movie coming after the character's deathly sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans are wondering what the future of the character might hold. Well, according to Scarlett Johansson, she is hopeful that the franchise will be picked up and led by Florence Pugh's character, Yelena Belova.

"I definitely felt that way from the very beginning," Scarlett Johansson says when asked about passing on the Black Widow name. "She stands completely on her own. She's strong and different. She's so different to Natasha."

"You also see the generational difference, too, in how they react to things, and what they're careful about, or what they're careless about," she continues. "It's so fresh, what she does. It's very representative, also, of who she is as a person. She's unapologetic, and confident in herself, and curious, and brave, and emotionally brave - far more than I ever was. And that stuff all comes through. It's wonderful to feel like you're witnessing something great happening."

Florence Pugh, however, would prefer to wait and see how well her character is embraced by audiences before planting her flag in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saying, "If you get asked to be in a Marvel film, and it was so thrilling and fun and exciting to be in, then of course, your head goes: 'Oh my God. If this is what it's like, then what else is next?" she says. "If that happens and I am lucky enough that people appreciate my character, that's an exciting road to go on. I would be silly to not be excited by it. I think that being part of the Marvel club is a great honour. But we'll just see if people like Yelena first."

While Pugh remains reserved about taking the baton from Johansson's Black Widow, director Cate Shortland was a little more open to the idea when discussing the movie earlier this year. "[Kevin Feige] realized that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction," she said. "And we didn't know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn't know how great. Scarlett is so gracious, like, 'Oh, I'm handing her the baton.' So it's going to propel another female storyline."

Black Widow will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers. At birth, the Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanova, is given to the KGB, where she is groomed to become the ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her, before the action moves to present-day New York, where she is now working as a freelance operative. Now, Natasha Romanoff suddenly finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow stars Stranger Things favorite David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, The Handmaid's Tale star O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason, Avengers : Endgame's William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, The Departed's Ray Winstone as Dreykov, and The Favourite's Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff/Black Widow, alongside Johansson and Pugh. This comes to us from Games Radar.