In just two days the blockbuster Marvel movie Black Widow will be available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ has just shared a new TV spot and poster this morning celebrating Marvel Studios' Black Widow and it's October 6 treat to subscribers. "Don't make a scene." Check it out!

And if that didn't get you pumped, here's the official trailer which will settle what you're going to be doing day after tomorrow.

The Black Widow official synopsis reads, "The action-packed feature film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff's past and her path to becoming an unrelenting spy and assassin. Filled with regret and the desire to right her wrongs, Natasha reunites with people she once considered family in order to destroy the organization that tore their lives apart. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina."

Ray Winstone as Dreykov, William Hurt as Secretary Ross, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia, and O-T Fagbenle as Mason round out the cast. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige; Eric Pearson penned the screenplay.

The film has been in the spotlight for more reasons than one, leading up to its release. Scarlett Johansson's suit against Disney prompted a settlement for her, renegotiated contracts for others, and an announcement from Disney that the rest of Disney's 2021 slate would have their exclusive theatrical release.

"Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021," Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. "As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season."

Disney had been urged by investors in the past, like Dan Loeb, the hedge fund manager for Third Point, to head straight to streaming and by-passing the theaters. "My understanding is that the old-line executives don't want to go over the top with their big tentpole movies, which is why they announced they were pushing Black Widow and other movies to 2021," Loeb continued. "I don't think they appreciate the tiger they have by the tail, which is to say the value they can drive by moving into a subscription model, which has been adopted by everyone from Microsoft to Amazon. It's so value accretive."

Loeb even goes so far as to predict that, due to the ongoing circumstances, movie theaters will become nothing more than a "novelty experience," before saying that the world is "going to go largely toward online distribution." The remaining films set to be released from Disney are as follows.