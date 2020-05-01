Black Widow was originally supposed to hit theaters today. Unfortunately, that isn't happening. To help fill the void, Marvel has partnered with Funko to bring us a new animated short that sees Natasha Romanoff teaming up with Yelena Belova to take on the evil Taskmaster. With that, they are giving us at least a little taste of what we will be seeing later this year when the movie finally does arrive.

The Funko short sees Natasha and Yelena running on a rooftop before being confronted by Taskmaster. The dangerous masked villain then challenges them to fight, with the heroes springing into action. After a punching/kicking scuffle, they end up approaching the edge of the rooftop, with the heroes ultimately getting the better of the situation. For now at least. Though it is short, it does serve as a reminder of what's to come when the real deal finally makes its debut. This is but a well-meaning placeholder.

Scarlett Johansson will be returning to the role she first played a decade ago in Iron Man 2 for he first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will, somewhat ironically, also be her last, as Natasha gave her life to help save the world in Avengers: Endgame. The events of Black Widow take place after Captain America: Civil War, but before Infinity War, making it a prequel. Taskmaster is set to be the main villain. Though, rather curiously, the identity of who is playing the baddie remains mysterious. Typically, comic book movie casting for a major role is hard to keep under wraps. Undoubtedly, we're in for a surprise in that department.

Yelena will be played by Midsommar star Florence Pugh. The cast also includes David Harbour, who is playing Red Guardians, as well as Rachel Weisz, whose character also remains a bit more mysterious currently. Specific plot details are also largely being kept under wraps by the studio. Officially, it sees our hero confronting the darker parts of her life when a dangerous conspiracy that ties to her past begins to unfold. Pursued by a force determined to take her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left she's left along the way. Cate Shortland is directing, which makes her the first woman director to fly solo behind the camera on an MCU movie. Anna Boden previously co-directed Captain Marvel alongside Ryan Fleck.

The movie had been set to arrive on May 1. However, with the ongoing movie theater shutdown, the release date was pushed to November 6. There was some chatter of a possible digital debut of some sort before the new date was officially announced, but with a blockbuster of this size, Disney stands to make a lot more money releasing it in theaters, whenever that may be. Plus, Marvel fans surely want to see Black Widow on the big screen. In the meantime, be sure to check out the animated short from the Funko YouTube channel for yourself.