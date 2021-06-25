Scarlett Johansson is ready to say goodbye to her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actress confirming that Black Widow will likely be her last adventure. Reasoning that she's getting out while the getting's still good, it sounds like Scarlett has come to terms with putting Black Widow to rest. Let's hope fans feel the same after seeing the long-delayed movie...

"Honestly, I feel like it's always, it feels great to leave a party when it's still raging and I think that this film [Black Widow] feels very much like it's alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it. I feel really happy with the work that we've done for this decade of time and, you know, it's bitter sweet to say, 'Goodbye,' but if you love something, you need to set it free!"

Scarlett Johansson has played the role of founding Avenger Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow since 2010's Iron Man 2 and has long been a staple of the franchise. The beloved character made the ultimate sacrifice during 2019's Avengers: Endgame, falling to her death in order to obtain the Soul Stone and defeat The Mad Titan, Thanos. This led many to wonder how exactly the events of Black Widow would unfold, with the story later revealed to be a prequel.

Thus, Black Widow finds Natasha Romanoff forced to confront the darker parts of her famous ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers, even revealing details regarding the famous mission in Budapest.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently suggested that more prequels could follow Black Widow's example so, while Johansson is finished with the role for now, should the MCU start exploring past events this would be the perfect opportunity to bring her back. "Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha," Feige said. "But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha."

Directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, Black Widow Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow alongside David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. Florence Pugh also stars in the movie as Yelena Belova, with many theorizing that the torch will be past to her as the new Black Widow.

Black Widow is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 9, 2021, simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with Premier Access. It will be the first installment in Phase Four of the MCU, and, following several delays, is now looking at a very healthy box office, with analysts predicting somewhere in the region of $65-$90 million opening weekend. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.