With the constant release date delays, Black Widow has been a never-ending tease, with some newly revealed details making the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie now even more enticing. A recent IMAX earnings call with investors revealed that approximately 30 minutes of the upcoming Marvel Studios movie will be presented in the IMAX format's signature, expanded aspect ratio.

While it is not yet known which footage will be presented in this way, the IMAX format is usually applied to big action sequences in order to provide audiences with a more immersive cinematic experience. With the trailers for Black Widow teasing some epic, superhero-style mayhem, the addition of IMAX is a welcome one that will certainly up the thrills as we dive into the action-packed life of one of the founding Avengers.

Hollywood has slowly been exploring IMAX cameras, with The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan currently one of the formats biggest fans having utilized the technology in his Batman movies as well as his upcoming heist thriller, Tenet. With movie theaters having been closed for the last few months amid the ongoing global situation, audiences have been missing the silver screen, and the addition of IMAX is sure to highlight even further the vast difference between experiencing a movie at home compared to the big (and with IMAX even bigger) screen.

Black Widow will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers. At birth, the Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanova, is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. Now, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow is being directed by Cate Shortland with a script written by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. The movie sees Scarlett Johansson return as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow alongside new cast members Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason, Ray Winstone as Dreykov, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. Black Widow also sees the return of William Hurt as the antagonistic United States Secretary of State and a former U.S. Army general, Thaddeus Ross.

Originally slated for a release back in May, Marvel Studios announced in April that the movie would be delayed to November in the wake of the current circumstances bringing the entertainment industry to a standstill. As theater chains revaluate the possibility of reopening, Black Widow is currently still scheduled to be released on November 6, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of Anton Volkov's Twitter account.

missed news from yesterday’s IMAX earnings call - 30 minutes of #BlackWidow will be presented in expanded 1.90:1 in IMAX pic.twitter.com/p2Uh1atS6r — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 29, 2020