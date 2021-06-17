A vibrant new poster for the IMAX release of Marvel's Black Widow has now been released, giving us a look at the titular superhero in her new white armour. It was announced recently that Black Widow will also offer 22 minutes of "full IMAX" visuals, giving the picture the 1.90:1 aspect ratio that uses the complete IMAX screen, something which will likely be used to tempt audiences back to theaters when the movie hits screens next month.

Black Widow finds Natasha Romanoff forced to confront the darker parts of her famous ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers, even revealing details regarding the famous mission in Budapest.

Joining Scarlett Johansson, who will reprise the title role for likely the final time, Black Widow features a stellar supporting cast including Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Much focus has been placed on Florence Pugh's Yelena, who will provide a sister-figure to Romanoff and was also trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow. Director Cate Shortland has revealed that Romanoff would be "handing [Belova] the baton" in the movie, which would "propel another female storyline", suggesting that, following Natasha's death, Yelena will take over the mantle, which could lead to her entering the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Johansson meanwhile has had nothing but praise for Pugh's performance saying, "She has a really beautiful career ahead of her... she's a very special person." Though Johansson was quick to add that Black Widow isn't just a Marvel origin story for her replacement. "Even though that's obviously where everybody wants to go and wants to think about - to think about what's next - this film never really felt like that was what it was trying to underline."

Johansson, who has portrayed Black Widow since 2010's Iron Man 2, has since discussed her feelings over leaving the role behind after all this time. "It's definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family," she said. "I'm never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They'll always be family. I'll never feel ready to not be in it, because I hate to feel like I'm missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we'll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way."

Like many movies over the past year, Black Widow has struggled to get to the big screen amid the ongoing global situation. After being delayed multiple times, Black Widow is now scheduled to be released in the United States on July 9, 2021, simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with Premier Access. It will be the first installment in Marvel's Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from the President of Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios Asad Ayaz.