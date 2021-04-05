A brand new Loki trailer dropped this morning, and it has a lot of Marvel fans speculating about what we can expect. One of the biggest reveals and takeaways from the latest footage for this Disney+ Marvel series is that the God of Mischief appears go be resurrecting Black Widow. But more intuitive fans believe this is all a ruse, and who we're actually looking at is Lady Loki.

At first glance, it seems obvious that we're looking at the backside of Black Widow, who will be returning in her own standalone movie this summer in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. But upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that whom we're looking at is not Scarlett Johansson. So who could it be? The doppelgänger is suspected to actually be Lad Loki.

If you watch the new Loki trailer, you may want to pause the action around the 2:05 mark. There, you will see Loki talking to someone who appears to be Natasha Romanoff. The pair clearly appear to be on Vormir. This is the location where Black Widow sacrificed herself to retrieve the soul stone in Avengers: Endgame. But true MCU fans were quick to deduce that this was not in fact, Natasha at all.

That's definitely not Nat. Lady Loki probably. If WandaVision can people guessing about the plot for weeks I can just imagine what Loki will do in June. pic.twitter.com/9b1kM8yu4Z — Elyda Quinn (@ElydaQuinn) April 5, 2021

She isnt natasha. She is lady loki pic.twitter.com/Ie1Wr27J8Q — f. (@daidalosl1c) April 5, 2021

Many Marvel fans have been hoping that Black Widow will return to the current MCU timeline following her death. The superhero's standalone movie takes place before the events of Avengers: Endgame. Some speculated early on that, because Loki is skipping through time, the God of Mischief could bring Nat back to the current MCU.

But perhaps that isn't happening quite yet. Many believe that Sophia Di Martino is the actress spotted in the footage. Her casting hasn't been officially confirmed by Disney, but Deadline hinted that the actress will be playing Lady Loki. Sophia Di Martino doesn't appear face forward in the latest footage. But the actress does have short blonde hair like the Black Widow doppelgänger in the trailer. At the time of her death, Natasha had long red hair.

Lady Loki is presented as the female version of Tom Hiddleston's iconic character in the Marvel comic books. She is the product of Loki's shape-shifting skills, with the Asgardian originally taking over a body meant for Lady Sif. It is speculated that Lady Loki is now her own character within the MCU. That hasn't been confirmed by anyone at Disney or Marvel Studios.

Quite a few fans are holding out hope that Black Widow makes her proper return to the current MCU timeline in Loki. Loki himself was killed by Thanos in the Infinity Saga. But in Avengers: Endgame, a second version of Loki was able to escape with Tesseract, and has managed to wreck reality, which he'll have to fix in the new Disney+ series. Loki will premiere on June 11 exclusively on Disney+