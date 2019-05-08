The Russo Brothers were able to pull off Avengers: Endgame in a satisfying way for most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. However, there were some eggs that had to be cracked in order to tell the story in a fulfilling way and not all of our heroes made it out of the movie alive, which was expected for years before the movie was released. Endgame had some real casualties to propel the storyline and make the risks worth it. In addition, the movie also plants some seeds for the future. There are SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below.

One of Earth's Mightiest Heroes who didn't make it out of Avengers: Endgame was Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. She sacrificed herself on Vormir for the Soul Stone in an attempt to bring back half of the universe. It was a shocking moment for MCU fans and many have wondered how it effects the upcoming (and long awaited) Black Widow standalone movie. Before her sacrifice, a past mission in Budapest was spoken about (also talked about in the first Avengers movie). When asked about this, Joe Russo had this to say.

"That's the question, isn't it? Seems like a story for another time."

Joe Russo is obviously playing coy to avoid talking about the Black Widow movie, which will obviously be a prequel. Avengers: Endgame also mentions Natasha Romanoff's father, so it seems the seed planting for the upcoming movie were very deliberate. With that being said, Russo went on to downplay them a bit to put the focus back on Endgame. He explains.

"It's putting seeds in to fulfill our story, and that's what we do in the Marvel Universe is someone comes in and they pick up the threads, right, but there isn't, the grand plan is always 'we have a loose idea of where we can go here,' but if you spend a lot of energy thinking about where it goes in the future you're gonna miss the opportunities that are in front of you in the present. If you don't make a really good film, nobody's going to be around for the next one, you know, so we really focus on the present story not on where this is all going."

In addition to the plating of seeds, Avengers: Endgame makes the Black Widow story as a whole more compelling. We all know how her arc comes to an end and ultimately it was a sacrifice for the family she never had in the past, which will have a serious effect on her story when we see it on the big screen. It's going to be interesting to see how everything comes together when the movie hits theaters.

The Black Widow movie is going to be directed by Cate Shortland and is reportedly set to begin production this summer. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the movie stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh, who is believed to be playing a second female lead described as a "kick ass female Bond" type of character. Hopefully some more news about the project will drop soon. The interview with Joe Russo was originally conducted by Comic Book.