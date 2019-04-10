The Handmaid's Tale actor O-T Fagbenle is currently in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie. Fagbenle is joining a cast which also includes Stranger Things star David Harbour and Florence Pugh. It is believed the Marvel Cinematic Universe project will begin production in June, starting in London, England. Harbour revealed the movie is not fully cast yet, but added he is really excited to be working with director Cate Shortland because of her work on the movie Lore. He added that his character is "great."

As is the case with David Harbour, it isn't clear who O-T Fagbenle will be playing in Black Widow. On The Handmaid's Tale, he plays Luke, who is the husband of Elizabeth Moss' character. He has been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work on the hit Hulu series. Fans will certainly be curious to see who Fagbenle is playing in the upcoming MCU movie. Marvel Studios is, as usual, keeping everything under wraps when it comes to anything involving the movie .

David Harbour is pretty happy to be joining the MCU. He said that he and Black Widow director Cate Shortland spoke for hours before he agreed to take on the role and declares he is "really excited to work with all of these women and I think it could be a really, really good movie." Harbour can be seen on the big screen this week when Hellboy officially opens in theaters on Friday. He is also excited about that movie too and can't wait for comic book fans to check out what he and Neil Marshall put together for the remake.

Related: Marvel's Black Widow Movie Targets Florence Pugh

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is currently out on the Avengers: Endgame promotional tour. She and the rest of the cast have been together for so long that they have become a tight-knit family, so it will be interesting to finally see Natasha Romanoff out on her own for the first time. MCU fans have waited a long time for the Black Widow movie and now is the perfect time since MCU Phase 3 is wrapping up. She will be joining Captain Marvel in having their female-led standalone movies within the MCU.

There currently is not a release date set for Black Widow at this time. David Harbour expects to begin production in June, but that's about all we know at this time. Cate Shortland is directing from a script by Jac Schaeffer, while Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will be producing. Hopefully we'll get some more details and set photos soon since production is only a few months away from happening. However, it's still going to be a bit of a wait to see who Harbour, Florence Pugh, and O-T Fagbenle are playing in the Marvel Universe. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Black Widow casting news.