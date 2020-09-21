Despite a decade-long journey in the MCU, Black Widow's upcoming solo movie will feature few old and familiar faces from the franchise in significant roles. Instead, Natasha Romanoff will be surrounded by a set of new characters with deep ties to her past. Disney Latino recently published official character descriptions for the four main characters in Black Widow. The descriptions are in Spanish, which have been translated using Google.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow: Separated from the now fractured Avengers, she is faced with the dark path that led to her becoming a spy and assassin and the events that followed. A bit reluctantly, she reunites with an unlikely group of spies who are part of her past and share a fundamental part of their history with her, as well as the desire to prevent a lethal force from being unleashed. However, her efforts are threatened by a deadly assassin whose exceptional skill set is unlike anything Natasha has ever faced.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova aka Black Widow: A product of the ruthless Red Room training program, she holds a secret history with Black Widow and is determined to solve. When Yelena finds herself trapped in a world full of dangerous threats around every corner, her only chance for survival may be through a fragile truce with the person she blames for a lifetime of torment: Natasha Romanoff.

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian: The Red Room's answer to Captain America is a super soldier and spy who lived a life of triumph during the Cold War. Alexei's years of espionage are behind him, but he still considers himself the ultimate hero. He loves sharing his greatness with those around him, which these days include the other inmates of the Russian prison where he resides. Deep down, he feels guilty about his life as a spy, especially towards Natasha Romanoff, whom he met long before she became Black Widow.

Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff aka Black Widow: She is a highly specialized spy agent who has been through the Red Room training program four times. After various covert missions, one of which involved the young Natasha Romanoff, the Red Room recognized Melina's intelligence, making her one of its leading scientists. After decades of service, Melina has managed to distance herself from the Red Room, but when Natasha appears, Melina must decide which side her loyalty lies on.

Based on the descriptions, there seems to be no shortage of Black Widows in the film, with one of them in particular, Yelena, rumored to be set to take the place of Natasha in the MCU. The movie's plot revolves around Nat's journey back to the place of her origin on a mission to end the secret program that creates female assassins like herself.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. The film is currently planned to arrive in theaters Nov. 6. This news arrives from DisneyLatino.com