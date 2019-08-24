Marvel Studios unveiled some of the first Black Widow footage for the lucky attendees of D23. It's been an exciting few days for Marvel fans who were wondering exactly what the studio was going to announce for their big screen properties. Black Panther 2 was given a release date and we were given a proper update on The Eternals. However, the big moment of the panel happened when Kevin Feige unveiled the Black Widow footage. It was similar to what was shown last month at Comic-Con, but it included new scenes and a new suit for Natasha Romanoff.

The Black Widow footage starts with the old flashbacks from Age of Ultron and other Avengers movies before showing Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. The screen then flashes to Budapest when she delivers some dialogue. "I know you know I'm out here... Wanna talk like grownups?," she asks to Florence Pugh's character. From there, we see new footage, including a white suit for Natasha, which is far different than the gray one we recently saw in some leaked set images.

Red Guardian and Taskmaster also show up in the new Black Widow footage shown at D23, along with a funny exchange between Yelena and Natasha at the end, talking about fighting poses. Overall, the movie looks like it is going to be exactly what one would come to expect from Marvel Studios at this point in time, which is definitely a good thing. Story details are still being kept under wraps and it will more than likely be a little while before we see the first official trailer for the movie that will kick off the MCU's Phase 4.

Related: Black Widow Movie Will Introduce Multiple Black Widows to the MCU

Scarlett Johansson has said that she's excited to play Natasha Romanoff again and especially excited because she is a "fully-realized" woman and character by this point. Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War, so there's a decent amount of ground to cover there. But what makes that time frame even more exciting for MCU fans is the fact that we will all finally learn about what happened in Budapest.

While fans have been clamoring for a Black Widow movie for years, now seems like the perfect time to put one out, even after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Since Natasha Romanoff is dead in the current MCU timeline, it will make the events in Black Widow that much more meaningful since fans know what is at stake and how her story comes to an end. Romanoff made the ultimate sacrifice to save half of the universe, which angered some fans, but it looks like it was the perfect way to end her story arc. Plus, Scarlett Johansson can't play the character forever. Black Widow hits theaters next year, so we'll have to keep checking out Marvel Studios for more updates.