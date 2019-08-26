Marvel Studios has released the official D23 poster for the upcoming Black Widow movie. The poster gives us a good look at Natasha Romanoff's new suit and the villainous Taskmaster. Marvel Studios had a major presence at this year's D23 as rumors swirled about Tom Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe exit. While fans were bummed to learn of the Spider-Man news, the studio still had plenty of other tricks up their sleeves, including showing off some brand-new footage from Black Widow, which, as of this writing, has yet to make it online.

Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, is the artist behind the Black Widow poster, which puts the main focus on Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and her bold new suit. The artwork also features Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova to her right and David Harbour's Red Guardian to her left, with a bunch of other Black Widows behind them and Taskmaster looking over everything. Park had this to say about the poster.

"Black Widow!!! Official D23 poster I had the honor of painting. She's very near & dear to me since it's the gazillionth time I've concept designed/painted her. What a cast & crew!"

The Black Widow footage shown at D23 over the weekend was basically the same stuff that was shown at Comic-Con last month, but with a few additions, which included a white suit for Natasha Romanoff and a standoff between her and Yelena Belova. The response in the hall, which was packed with 7,000 people was overwhelmingly positive, just like when the footage debuted last month. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting for Scarlett Johansson to headline her own movie for nearly ten years now.

Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War. Natasha Romanoff will be taking on the Red Room program that originally trained her to be an assassin. Other specific details are unknown at the moment, but from the looks of things, we're going to see an action-packed movie and we're finally going to learn about the mysterious Budapest. Will Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye show up for a cameo? The actor played coy when asked about it, but the truth is, we really won't know until the movie hits theaters next year. Hawkeye is getting his own Disney+ series, so we know he'll be back. Will the six episode series tie directly into Black Widow?

MCU fans have a lot to look forward to in the next handful of years. In addition to Black Widow, there are a ton of Disney+ streaming shows on the way, including the recently announced She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige even revealed the release date for Black Panther 2, which will show up in the MCU's Phase 5 on May 6th, 2022. While Spider-Man might be gone for now, there's still plenty to be excited about for Marvel fans. You can check out the Black Widow poster below, thanks to Andy Park's Instagram account.