At long last, the Black Widow movie is coming our way. Many fans are excited that Scarlett Johansson is finally getting a chance to shine in her sorely deserved solo flick, but what took so long? Why didn't Marvel make this happen years ago? The simple answer is that the timing just wasn't right, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

With Black Widow set to hit theaters in May, the creative team has started to make the press rounds. During a recent interview, Marvel CInematic Universe architect Kevin Feige weighed in on why Natasha Romanoff, who first appeared in 2010's Iron Man 2 and became an instant fan-favorite, is only just now getting a solo movie a full decade later. Here's what Feige had to say about it.

"We had been planning the conclusion for the Infinity Saga for the past five or six years, and Natasha's journey within those films took the priority. The notion of breaking out for a stand-alone film that takes place in the past, for a character that we already knew and were already following, didn't feel right."

Natasha was a huge factor in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgmae. In particular, the hero gives her life to obtain the Soul Stone and help save the universe. With that, Black Widow will be a prequel, taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. But after playing the part for so long, Scarlett Johansson had her doubts about suiting up for a solo MCU adventure.

"I was like, I think I'm good. If we [were] going to do this, it had to be creatively fulfilling. I've been working for such a long time, and I have to feel like I'm challenged. I don't want to do the same thing that I'd already done before."

So what convinced her? A meeting with director Cate Shortland. The filmmaker becomes the first woman to helm an MCU on her own, following in the footsteps of Anna Boden, who co-directed Capain Marvel with Ryan Fleck. As Shortland tells it, she bonded with Scarlett Johansson rather quickly.

"We just bonded over stories about trust and about intimacy and about women surviving. You didn't have to be a superhero to identify with a woman who has had a really tough childhood and has survived and has a huge heart and helps other people."

Collectively, the MCU movies featuring Black Widow have grossed more than $10 billion worldwide. With that, it seems perhaps no character we've met so far is more deserving of their own movie. Fortunately, things worked out and this certainly seems to be a case of better late than never. The cast also includes David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters and Rachel Weisz. Black Widow is set to hit theaters on May 1. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.