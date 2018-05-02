Last week, a report surfaced that Marvel has met with a number of female directors for their Black Widow movie, but it seems their search is much more extensive than previously believed. Variety reporter Justin Kroll revealed that more than "65 directors have met for the Black Widow job", adding that Marvel is being, "extremely thorough on this one." Unfortunately, Kroll didn't offer any specific names who had met for the directing gig, or if there is even a front runner in place yet, but the studio is certainly doing their due diligence.

The report from last week revealed that female directors such as Deniz Gamze Erguven (Mustang), Chloe Zhao (The Rider), Amma Asante (A United Kingdom), Maggie Betts (Novitiate) and Angela Robinson (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women) were in contention for the coveted directorial gig. There has been talk of a Black Widow movie for years, and there has been talk that it will be part of the Marvel Phase 4 lineup with Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 (July 5, 2019) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which doesn't have a release date yet.

Scarlett Johansson was introduced as Black Widow in the third MCU movie, 2010's Iron Man 2, and she's been an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since. Black Widow has since appeared in 2012's The Avengers, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016's Captain America: Civil War and the current blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted in 2016 that he wants to see a Black Widow solo movie, hinting that it wouldn't happen until 2020, making it a part of the Phase 4 lineup, while a fan poll later that year revealed a Black Widow movie was the next solo movie they wanted to see.

Anthony Mackie even hinted in May 2016 that he wanted Black Widow to team up with The Falcon, while Thor: Ragnarok director Taikia Waititi expressed his interest in making a Black Widow comedy movie. The movie is actually moving forward though with a report from January revealing that writer Jac Schaeffer has been brought on to write the script, while another report claimed the writer will be collaborating with Scarlett Johansson on the script. There was also a report that claimed Scarlett Johansson was eyeing a record payday of $25 million, plus a potential $6 million in bonuses for a possible total of $31 million, but that was never confirmed.

Last month, Sebastian Stan expressed his interest in bringing the White Wolf into the fold for this Black Widow movie, while another report claimed this Black Widow movie would be a prequel featuring the Winter Soldier. Still, as of now, no director or additional cast members have been confirmed yet, but if Marvel is aiming for a Phase 4 release in 2020, that means production may very well begin next year. Kevin Feige has also said in the past that he would not confirm any Phase 4 movies until after Avengers 4 is released, so we'll have to wait and see what will be announced next year. Take a look at the tweet from Justin Kroll's Twitter below about Marvel's search for the Black Widow director.