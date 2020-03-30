Black Widow was one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the summer, featuring a standalone narrative for the MCU's only original female Avenger. The closing down of theaters doomed the movie's original release date, and the extension of the quarantine means a new release date has not been set in stone yet. During a recent Q&A on Instagram, David Harbour, who is part of the lead cast for the film, gave his two cents on a speedy release for the production.

"My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied, 'Shocker'. Wouldn't it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that's above my pay grade."

Fans of the MCU would agree wholeheartedly with David Harbour. The solo Black Widow movie has been hyped for years but has also had a rocky road to getting made. In the beginning, there were rumors that the higher-ups at the MCU had no faith in a female-led superhero movie. This led to Black Widow becoming an integral part of the franchise without getting the chance to establish her backstory like Thor, Iron Man or Captain America.

The success of Wonder Woman proved that a female superhero movie could be just as successful as the male ones. Kevin Fiege was also fighting tooth and nail to make the MCU more inclusive, leading to Black Panther and Captain Marvel joining the franchise's roster of films, and making it even more noticeable that Black Widow had yet to star in her own standalone film.

Scarlett Johansson was also doing her best to get Black Widow her own origin movie to explore the backstory for Natasha Romanoff. Finally, it was announced that Black Widow would be getting a standalone feature to explore the dark secrets from her past that had previously only been hinted at.

Ironically, despite getting news of the announcement, the next time fans saw Black Widow was when she gave up her life to save the world in Avengers: Endgame. But despite her journey in the MCU apparently ended, fans consoled themselves with the thought of seeing her again in her own movie.

The hype was further heightened when the trailer for the movie dropped, revealing a slick, spy thriller style of story for the superheroine similar to another sterling MCU entry: Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Now, fans would like nothing better than to finally see the film in its full glory, if not in theaters than online.

However, despite Harbour giving his support to the fans demanding a digital release for the film, Disney is unlikely to make the sacrifice. The film was made on a big budget, and Disney is hoping for a huge payout for their investment. The company has already suffered huge losses with the shutting down of the Disneyland parks, and now releasing a blockbuster movie online would further add to their financial woes. In all probability, fans will have to wait a long time, but they will eventually get to see Black Widow release on the big screen. This comes to us from Small Screen.