Actress Florence Pugh has long been seen as a star on the rise, with critically acclaimed roles in a number of smaller films. Now, she's gearing up to join the big leagues, with an important supporting role in the upcoming MCU blockbuster Black Widow. The thought of being a part of the biggest film franchise in history would be daunting for most. And Pugh was no exception, as she revealed in an interview with Elle, where she recalled unveiling her character from the movie before the audience at last year's San Diego Comic-Con.

'When you think of Marvel, it's big and daunting. Especially being a relatively small actor to look at it and go, 'Oh! I'm going to be a part of this,' that's a big decision. What was really lovely was that we said hello, then went to the front of the audience and watched a clip. All this time, Scarlett had marched out like she was their queen."

Scarlett Johansson, of course, is an experienced hand at holding her own before comic book fans. She played the role of Black Widow for two decades worth of MCU films and is at long last getting her own solo movie within the franchise. Florence Pugh further discussed how much she appreciates the supportive role Johansson played in helping her face Marvel fans.

"She's so amazing and effortless. Then we watched the clip and I was scared because my Russian accent was going to be out there and I didn't know what it sounded like. I'm also playing a character who no one's seen before but they've read about her; I didn't know whether people were going to hate me. We both stood there and I instantly had clammy, sweaty hands. Scarlett gave me her hand and we squeezed each other, and she also had clammy hands! And then I was like, 'Oh, this never gets old. This is just as powerful [for you] and you're their legend.'"

Black Widow tells the story of Natasha Romanoff as she deals with some of the ghosts of her past during her time as a KGB agent. The movie takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Pugh plays the role of a younger agent Yelena Belova, from the same government program that trained Natasha, and who Nat looks towards as a younger sister. David Harbour as the Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff round out the rest of the main cast.

It has been rumored that Pugh's character may take over the role of MCU's Black Widow, seeing that Natasha died during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Even if that turns out to not be the case, Marvel has a habit of bringing back characters that prove popular in later films, even if they have died previously, like Loki. So we may very well see Pugh reprise her role from Black Widow in later movies. Elle.