Scarlett Johansson isn't saying if Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye will be in the Black Widow movie. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige dropped some serious news at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, including the official Black Widow movie announcement. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting years to see Johansson's Natasha Romanoff get her own movie and it's finally happening. Production has been underway for a few months now, but Feige just confirmed its existence over the weekend.

Following the Marvel Studios panel, Scarlett Johansson was asked whether or not Hawkeye will be included in Black Widow since it is going to deal with the long-talked about experience in Budapest. Johansson looked at the reporter and then joked about Marvel snipers using tranquilizer darts on herself and the reporter. "My lips are sealed. You gotta wait and see," said Johansson. While we don't have a crystal ball, it seems like a missed opportunity not to have Jeremy Renner on board for at least a few scenes.

Natasha Romanoff didn't make it out of Avengers: Endgame alive. Instead, she sacrificed her life so that Hawkeye could return to Earth with the Soul Stone. This pretty much guaranteed that the Black Widow movie was always going to be a prequel. It had been previously rumored the movie would take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War, and that has now proven to be official news, thanks to the Marvel Studios panel. This will add another emotional layer to the standalone movie since we know how her story comes to a close.

While Hawkeye has not been confirmed for the Black Widow movie, we do know Taskmaster will officially be the villain. This was also rumored for months before finding out this past weekend. David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz have also been confirmed as the stars of the movie. Pugh is playing Yelena Belova, who in the comics takes over the Black Widow mantle from Natasha Romanoff. It's not clear if this is what will happen in the future of the MCU, but it seems like a good plan to keep the character moving forward.

Black Widow is all set to hit theaters in May 2020, which means it will be the first movie in the MCU's Phase 4. Australian director Cate Shortland takes the helm from a script written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye may end up showing up in the movie, or at the very least, he'll be mentioned. A lot could have gone down between Civil War and Infinity War. Hopefully we get some more clarification and then learn all about what happened in Budapest. You can check out the interview with Scarlett Johansson below, thanks to the Good Morning America Twitter account.