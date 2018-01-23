It looks like the Black Widow movie is finally happening and the directors of Infinity War and Avengers 4 have shared their thoughts on it. Marvel has yet to officially announce the movie, but it was recently revealed that Jac Schaeffer has been hired to pen the script for Natasha Romanoff's first solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's only a matter of time before it's confirmed by Kevin Feige and Co. at Marvel Studios. Now, the Russo brothers have weighed in on the movie, and they're nothing but excited.

The directing duo recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. The directors have been very busy directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 back-to-back and they still have a lot of work to do. But that also means they've spent a ton of time working with Scarlett Johansson over the past few years and know the character of Black Widow arguably better than anyone else, save for the actress herself, as far as people who are involved in the MCU. When asked about the movie, here's what Joe Russo had to say about it.

"Yeah, we're very happy for that. I mean it's such a rich and interesting character. There's so much to explore with a character whose history was as a villain, and you know, Scarlett does such a good job of playing that character and people are so used to that character that you forget the character's history, and so there's a lot of compelling stories to tell about someone who has a dark past."

In addition to the upcoming Avengers movies, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo also worked with Scarlett Johansson on both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. So they've worked with her by far the most out of any other filmmakers so far in the MCU. They seem to have a good handle on why fans want to see this movie happen and point out that the Black Widow movie has a ton of interesting story potential. Not only that, but it's worth noting that they didn't deny that the movie was happening or anything like that. They didn't give some sort of "no comment" PR answer. That adds even more fuel to the ever-growing fire that a Black Widow movie will be part of Marvel's Phase 4 plans.

Fans have been very vocal about their desire to see such a movie for a very long time. But from Scarlett Johansson's perspective, it's probably better that she waited. She's reportedly going to get a massive payday of up to $31 million for the Black Widow movie and will earn a producing credit. She's also said to be working very closely with writer Jac Schaeffer on the project. We'll probably have to wait until at least after Avengers: Infinity War to announce the movie formally, but bet on it happening. For more with directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, you can check out the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.