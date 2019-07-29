Black Widow will have a few tricks and surprises up its sleeve when it hits theaters next summer. The cast has been pretty tightlipped about what we can expect. But MCU newcomer Rachel Weisz has let it slip that here will be multiple Black Widow operatives introduced in the movie.

The Black Widow code name will actually be shared by some of the new cast members in this standalone for Natasha Romanoff, which alludes to how the Black Widow franchise may continue on in the future, with the original Black Widow dead in the current timeline.

Scarlett Johansson is confirmed to reprise the role she has played a number of times in the MCU, beginning with Black Widow's first appearance in Iron Man 2 all the way up to her untimely demise in Avengers: Endgame. Now, we'll also see Rachel Weisz playing a Black Widow, as well as co-star Florence Pugh. Apparently all three operatives will be working under the code name. Rachel Weisz says this about the Black Widow Ops program.

"There are quite a number...I'm a Black Widow and there's Scarlett [Johansson] and Florence [Pugh]. There's quite a bit of other characters you'll also meet that are Black Widows."

Will we see any men going under the code name Black Widow? We haven't really seen any recent films pull a gender-swap in the opposite direction, as it has mostly been male roles being handed over to female actors. The most recent example is James Bond codename 007 being handed over to Lashana Lynch in James Bond 25. According to Marvel's own lore, the Black Widow is and always has been a female assassin. Hence the name Black Widow.

"The Black Widow Ops Program was one of the Department X's espionage training program's, which plays a critical role in Natalia Romanova's life. Based at the Red Room facility, it had been a Cold War program to train the deadliest female spy in the world. It was created due to the success of their previous sleeper agent and assassin the Winter Soldier."

Many people believe that Rachel Weisz is actually playing the main villain in Black Widow, who is confirmed to be Taskmaster. Taskmaster has only been seen on set in a mask, and the bad guy's identity hasn't been revealed. And even though Rachel Weisz has confirmed that she is a Black Widow, that doesn't mean we won't see her under the Taskmaster mask when all is revealed.

Thus far, no Black Widow plot details have been reveals aside from the fact that it takes place after Captain America: Civil War, before Natasha died in the current MCU timeline. It has been speculated that some of the narrative will feature a flashback to Natasha's training as a Black Widow, which is where these other Black Widows could come in. Cate Shortland is confirmed to direct from a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Other cast members include David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle and Ray Winstone. This news comes from IGN.