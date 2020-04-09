After sacrificing her life in order to save the universe during the dramatic events of Avengers: Endgame, audiences wondered how, exactly, the solo Black Widow movie would play out. Well, Black Widow is going to turn back the clock, to a time when the intrepid spy did not have The Avengers backing her up and will delve into the character's backstory. An experience that will be 'surprising' according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

"She has such a rich backstory...We've hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She's been up to a lot all along - in between when we see her in the other movies - some of which will be surprising to people."

Knowing the movie is set following the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, audiences will get to see what Black Widow got up to during a time when superheroes have been outlawed. Not only that, but according to Feige we'll also be learning, if not outright seeing some of Natasha Romanoff's activities between other Marvel movies too.

Considering that her pre-Captain America: Civil War appearances include the likes of Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron, that is potentially a lot of filling in that needs to be done, with ample opportunities for Black Widow to get into some action-packed espionage escapades.

Even just the events between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War have a lot of ground to cover. Following the superhero civil war, Natasha Romanoff finds herself a fugitive having aided Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes in their escape. Black Widow will need to chronicle the adventures that Scarlett Johansson's character got into with her old Russian allies before circling back with Steve and his anti-Sokovia Accords team to stop terrorists in the lead up to Infinity War.

At birth, the Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanova, is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. Now, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow will be the 24th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie was directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow is scheduled for release on November 6, 2020. Its release was delayed from an original May 2020 date due to the current global circumstances. This comes to us from a recent interview Kevin Feige did with Total Film Magazine.