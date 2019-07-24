Scarlett Johansson says the upcoming Black Widow movie will be its own genre. The Natasha Romanoff actress also states that the movie will stay true to what we have seen from the character in the past. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting years to see Johansson get her own movie and for some, this is some weird timing after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Romanoff sacrificed her life so Hawkeye could retrieve the Soul Stone.

Marvel Studios held their Comic-Con panel over the weekend and officially announced the Black Widow movie and revealed that it is indeed a prequel set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. After the big Hall H panel, Scarlett Johansson was asked about what fans can expect when the movie hits theaters next year. Johansson had this to say.

"It's pretty gritty, but it's also surprising... it's kind of in its own genre, I think. Some of the movies that we talked about, we talked about The Fugitive, we talked about Logan, we talked about Terminator 2."

Scarlett Johansson also talked about signing on to do the Black Widow movie, noting she only wanted to do the project if the character was the same as we had previously seen her in the MCU. Johansson was not interested in a different idea from who Natasha Romanoff has been for all of these years. With that being said, the actress is really happy about finally getting the long awaited movie off of the ground. Some MCU fans were a little bent out of shape when Captain Marvel became the first female-led Marvel movie.

Black Widow has been shooting in Eastern Europe for a few months now and should be nearing completion of principal photography. From there, it will head into the post-production phase and then into reshoots, if necessary. When asked if any familiar faces will be starring in the movie alongside her, specifically Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson revealed she is keeping her lips sealed for the moment. Since the movie will finally shed light on the infamous Budapest events, many MCU fans believe Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye will have to be involved at some point. Johansson isn't saying anything for the time being, which is understandable considering Marvel Studios' track record with keeping secrets.

The Black Widow movie will be the first MCU Phase 4 movie to hit theaters and fans are already looking forward to it, even though it's more than a year away. There's a lot of story to explore in the events after Civil War and before Infinity War completely flipped the script on MCU fans. With that being said, it's going to be very interesting to see how the movie is accepted when it hits theaters next November. You can watch the interview with Scarlett Johansson below, thanks to the MTV News YouTube channel.