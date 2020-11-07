Fans were disappointed when the MCU's most highly-awaited 2020 offering Black Widowwas postponed by a year. But the cast and crew of the film continue to promote their project. Most recently, Disney revealed a first look at the upcoming Marvel Studios' Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book. In one of the interviews contained in the book, Florence Pugh, who plays the role of Yelena Belova, described the plot of Black Widow as horrifying.

"The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying. It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines. As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

Florence Pugh is a new addition to the MCU, and from the promos released for Black Widow so far, seems set to play a secret agent who attended the same program as Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. Pugh described Yelena as an "annoying little sister" to Natasha.

"There is a lovely and unique friendship between the two of them because they are ultimately long-lost sisters. They repair one another and each other's holes in their lives."

As the only female Avenger who was a part of the original MCU, there are a lot of expectations riding on Black Widow's first and very possibly only solo movie. It seems the makers of the film are going to great lengths to make sure Black Widow is a positive representation of women and the challenges they face. In the past, Johansson had confirmed her upcoming movie's strong feminist credentials.

"I think this film in particular is very much reflective of what's going on in regards to the Time's Up movement and the #MeToo movement. It would be such a miss if we didn't address that stuff, if this film didn't take that head-on. I think, particularly for Cate, it was so important for her to make a movie about women who are helping other women, who lift other women up out of a very difficult situation. Someone asked me if Natasha was a feminist. Of course she is, it's obvious."

As a non-powered hero who relies on her courage and wits to win battles, Black Widow is uniquely situated to present a grounded take on the MCU and the issues faced by normal men and women in a world filled with aliens and magicians and demigods. Hopefully, her movie will do justice to that potential and go down in history as one of the best offerings from the franchise.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow features Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason and Rachel Weisz. The film is currently planned to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2021. This news comes from UK.movies.yahoo.