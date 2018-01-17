A new fan-made poster for the Black Widow movie combines the world of Marvel with the gritty art of John Wick and it looks like it could be a legit poster for the movie. The Black Widow movie is currently in the very early stages of development according to reports that surfaced last week. Superhero newcomer Jac Schaeffer has been typed to pen the script with collaboration from Scarlett Johansson, and it has been rumored that they'll be getting to work on the story as soon as next month.

Marvel fans have been asking about a standalone Black Widow movie since the character first showed up in 2010's Iron Man 2 and now Marvel is actively pursuing the movie. Since the news dropped, fans have been cautiously optimistic about what a Black Widow movie will mean for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth has hinted at the return of Thor as well, so we might be seeing more familiar faces in the new phase than once thought.

The new fan-made Black Widow poster was made by The Geek Keenan and was found on Reddit. The new poster is inspired by John Wick: Chapter 2's imagery, except that it has more of a purple coloring as opposed to the more red from the original poster. As previously noted, the poster looks incredibly professional and has gotten fans pretty excited about the prospects of a standalone Black Widow movie hitting theaters, but even more exciting would be the idea of a John Wick-style movie within the MCU with Scarlett Johansson starring as the titular character. It's not that far-fetched of an idea, but we still have to wait and see of the movie even gets officially announced by Marvel Studios.

The idea behind a grittier, R-rated Black Widow movie is an exciting idea, but more than likely won't happen at Disney, especially since the character has been rooted in the MCU for nearly 10 years. To see a sharp left turn into R-rated territory might be too much of a stretch, but the idea may be entertained with Disney's new acquisition of Fox's Marvel properties. For now, we'll just have to speculate about the style of the Black Widow movie.

Disney CEO Bob Eiger is reportedly considering an R-rated division for Marvel movies, so who knows at this point. The Black Widow movie could end tackling the character's origins, which would suit her dark backstory quite well. Black Widow is currently in the early stages of development, so anything is possible at this time, and the movie might not even see the light of day. For now, you can check out Black Widow in the upcoming releases of Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 movie, both of which will help to usher in the next phase of the MCU along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The new fan-made Black Widow poster comes from The Geek Keenan's Twitter account.