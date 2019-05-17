The upcoming Black Widow standalone movie is very much a mystery at this point in time. It has been believed, pretty much since the movie was revealed to be happening, that it was going to be a prequel set in the early 2000s or late 1990s. Obviously, Marvel Studios has yet to even officially announce the project, but it is expected to begin production any time now since the press tour for Avengers: Endgame is basically over for the cast. With that being said, Sebastian Stan may have just revealed a pretty intriguing piece of timeline news for the project.

Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan recently appeared at Italy's Jus In Bello convention and reportedly shed some light on the Black Widow standalone movie during an interview. According to Stan, the movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. No other information was made available, but this could throw the whole project on its head in terms of what Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been expecting over the last year.

Scarlett Johansson has barely talked about the Black Widow movie, but we know that it will, at the very least, have to take place before Avengers: Endgame, since we all know how that worked out for Natasha Romanoff. So, what was Johansson's character up to during this time when the Avengers were broken up? Does this mean that we'll see the return of some other characters who maybe didn't make it out of the last installment alive? There's a lot to unpack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed, so we're going to have to treat this as a rumor for the time being.

We should get some official news about the Black Widow movie this summer at San Diego Comic-Con where it is believed Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will offer up some details and perhaps even let us all know when the movie takes place. There are plenty of story options to go through if the movie really does take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, but is that what MCU fans want? It seems a lot of interest has been focused on Natasha Romanoff's mysterious past, which seems like the most logical place to go.

It is possible that Sebastian Stan was misquoted. Until we see a transcript or recording from the interview, we won't know for sure. With that being said, it also seems odd he would share that kind of information about the project, which could mean he may have a part in the Black Widow movie. Again, this is just a rumor for now until we hear otherwise. Regardless, it is something very interesting to think about until we get an official update. Hopefully, Marvel Studios will give us an update this summer. You can check out the rumor source below.