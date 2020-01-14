Marvel has released a new Black Widow preview in the form of a featurette that takes a look at the character's legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett Johansson has been a major part of the MCU for more than a decade, but she's never been given the chance to shine in a solo adventure. That changes this year and this is something fans have been wanting to see for a very long time.

The featurette kicks off with Scarlett Johansson giving an interview in 2009 ahead of the release of Iron Man 2, which served as her debut as Natasha Romanoff. We then see footage from her various turns as the hero in other movies, such as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. But now, the time has finally come for Natasha to own the spotlight. Johannson has this to say about it in the video.

"Very few actors can say that they've worked on a character for ten years and then suddenly have this chance to delve deep into the inner-workings of this person... We're going to be able to create something that is a different flavor for the Marvel universe"

The sneak preview also comes with quite a bit of footage from the movie, both of the behind-the-scenes and finished variety. Much of it has been glimpsed in the recent Black Widow trailers, such as the most recent one that was released just ahead of this featurette. The action looks big, but this looks more akin to a female-led Bourne movie than it does a typical superhero movie. Director Cate Shortland had this to say about it.

"I'm just excited to see the real Black Widow. She's not a classic hero because she has a dark past. You get to see all of these facets of here that we've never, ever seen before."

Natasha famously met her demise in Avengers: Endgame, so we know where her journey ends. This movie, however, takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and sees her reuniting with her makeshift family, made up of Yelena (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz) and Red Guardian (David Harbour) to take on the villain Taskmaster. Marvel head Kevin Feige appears in the video as well and says this has been something fans have demanded for some time.

"There's one movie that people have been asking us to make for a very long time, more so than any other film. The Black Widow movie."

Also on deck for Marvel Studios this year is Eternals, which looks to launch a new franchise as we head into Phase 4. Tying into this will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision TV Series, both of which will launch before the end of 2020 on Disney+. Other upcoming projects include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Black Widow is set to hit theaters on May 1. Be sure to check out the new featurette for yourself from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.