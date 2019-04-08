The Black Widow movie is finally, really happening and David Harbour is very excited about it. We recently learned that the Hellboy and Stranger Things star has signed on alongside Scarlett Johansson in her upcoming solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Harbour has talked about it a bit and says that the movie is gearing up to begin production this summer.

David Harbour has been making the rounds to promote Hellboy, which is set to arrive in theaters this weekend. During a recent interview, he was asked about the recent Black Widow casting news. While he obviously couldn't say much, since Marvel Studios technically hasn't even announced this movie yet, the actor said that they're gearing up for a June production start, while also praising the female-driven cast, as well as director Cate Shortland. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think it's slated to start in June. I don't think they have it fully-boarded yet, but it's a great character. I'm really excited about it. The cast is fleshing out (with) Scarlett and Florence Pugh, I think they said. I know they were talking about Rachel Weisz. There's some really great actresses. I can't really say anything about the story. It's very interesting. It's very surprising. When they pitched it to me, I was very surprised, but I will say, the thing that really takes it over the edge for me is this director, Cate Shortland, who made this movie Lore. It came out back in 2012, or something. She is a phenomenally sophisticated filmmaker, really brilliant, really passionate and just a beautiful human being."

Cate Shortland doesn't have a lot of name recognition, but Marvel was determined to get a female director behind the camera for this one and they searched far and wide. Clearly, something about Shortland stood out. David Harbour spoke a bit further, explaining that they talked for hours during the casting process. He had nothing to share but praise and excitement.

"When I sat down and talked with her about this thing, we talked for hours about all kinds of stuff and she's just a deep human being. I'm really excited to work with all of these women and I think it could be a really, really good movie."

For now, Marvel is keeping very quiet regarding their slate beyond Avengers: Endgame, which finally arrives in theaters later this month. To that point, plot details for Black Widow are being kept under wraps, but it's believed this movie will look at her time before joining the larger Avengers fold. The movie doesn't yet have a release date, but it's believed this one will land in the May 2020 date that the studio already has staked out. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Den of Geek.