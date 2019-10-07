That's a wrap on Marvel's standalone Black Widow movie. Florence Pugh and stunt performer Lucy-Jayne Murray made the announcement on social media over the weekend. Pugh is playing Yelena Belova in the long-awaited movie, which was announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con after it had been speculated about for months beforehand. The standalone project hits theaters next year and is the first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff in the movie, which MCU fans have been waiting years to see.

Florence Pugh shared an image on an Instagram story announcing that she had wrapped on Black Widow. The actress is all smiles in the photo and was celebrating with friend Francesca Wilton. In addition, she shared another photo of rings, one of which has the initials "Y.B" on it, that included a caption talking about the movie. Pugh had this to say about her time working on Black Widow.

"Yelena Belova, what a lady. Thank you for an unforgettable summer. 5 months of high kicks, wicked hair, picking David's nose, stunning locations and an unbelievable amount of beautiful talented people working tirelessly every day to make it the very best it can be. And, of course, the joy of watching The Black Widow herself was perfect and absolutely magical. Thank you. YB over and out!"

Lucy-Jayne Murray also shared a picture from the set of herself and a bunch of crew members. Murray is a stuntwoman and it looks like she worked with a pretty big crew to bring Black Widow to life. Marvel Studios works with big crews who know how to keep a secret. Murray had this to say in the caption of her photo.

"That's officially a wrap on Black Widow. I have loved this team so much, each and every one of you means the world to me and I'm so grateful to have had this experience with you all. Thank you all so much."

Now that production has wrapped on Black Widow, it's time for the post production phase, which may or may not include a series of reshoots in the near future. David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian in the movie, celebrated his wrap a few weeks ago. He said goodbye to his hotel room and some other items, with a fresh shave and a pony tail. He also had this to say about Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, "you big bold bright burly hope of Russia, you complicated tortured soul, you guardian of the red".

Going back to Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, we have seen footage of her and Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff engaged in combat. Belova trained in the infamous Red Room like Romanoff. However, it is believed that the two will become friendly at some point in the movie and carry out a mission together. However, that has yet to be confirmed at this time. We could very well see Romanoff pass the Black Widow torch to Belova when all of the dust settles.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st, 2020. Scarlett Johansson is happy to be able to finally tell Natasha Romanoff's story on the big screen after all these years of playing the character in the MCU. While going backwards seems a bit strange for the MCU to do in its first Phase 4 movie, Kevin Feige and crew know what they're doing at this point in the game. You can check out Florence Pugh's Instagram production wrap announcement below.