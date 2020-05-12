Black Widow will be releasing in theaters earlier in the U.K. Disney was forced to delay the release of the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which was originally supposed to hit theaters on May 1, given the current situation. All theaters in the U.S., and throughout most of the world, have been closed since mid-March. Now, it seems those living in the U.K. will have the chance to see Scarlett Johansson's solo MCU entry sooner than expected.

According to several reports, Black Widow will hit theaters on October 28 in the U.K. It had previously been announced that the movie, directed by Cate Shortland, will debut in the U.S. on November 6. That date had previously been set aside for Eternals, which has been bumped back, along with the rest of the MCU Phase 4 slate. This means the movie will be available for a full ten days in the U.K. before fans in the U.S. have the chance to see it.

Ten days may not seem like a lot, but when it comes to avoiding spoilers, that can feel like an eternity. This means Marvel fans not living in the U.K. may need to be diligent to avoid having major plot points ruined for them on social media. It also signals that Disney has confidence that enough theaters will be open in the country by that time to give Black Widow the box office juice that it needs. Though, the situation has been somewhat difficult to predict and a lot could change between now and then. For now, these dates for big blockbusters are more or less being viewed as placeholders, given the uncertainty.

Scarlett Johansson played Natasha Romanoff for a decade in the MCU, making her debut in 2010's Iron Man 2. Yet, right up until her death in Avengers: Endgame, the character had never been given a solo movie. That is finally set to be amended in what can certainly be described, for many, as a better late than never situation. The movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before the events of Infinity War, making it a prequel. Taskmaster is set to be the main villain. It is expected to be Johansson's last major MCU appearance, given her sacrifice to obtain the Soul Stone and defeat Thanos.

The cast also includes David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. Disney, during the shutdown, has opted to release some movies on streaming early, such as Artemis Fowl and the Hamilton movie. However, they have remained committed to giving theatrical releases to major blockbusters such as Black Widow. So even if, for whatever reason, the current release date doesn't stick, don't expect to see it show up on Disney+ any time soon. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. This news was previously reported by Digital Spy.