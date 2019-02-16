The long-awaited standalone Black Widow movie is apparently going through some major changes. Sources say that Marvel Studios and Scarlett Johansson have brought The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby director Ned Benson on board to rewrite the script.

Jac Schaeffer, who is also a producer on the project, wrote the first screenplay and was originally brought in by Scarlett Johansson at the beginning of last year. This news comes after production on the Black Widow standalone movie was pushed back from next month to this summer.

Marvel Studios reportedly met with over 70 directors for the Black Widow movie and finally settled on Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland. Sources close to Marvel Studios say that executives were impressed with Ned Benson's The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which is one of the reasons that he was brought on board for the project. Additionally, it is believed that he and Scarlett Johansson will be working together again in the near future on a project called My Aryan Princess, which is based on a seven-part Dallas Morning News report.

With the production start date moved back, it would certainly seem that Marvel Studios is making some changes to the long-awaited Black Widow solo movie. The project has been in development for quite some time and the studio more than likely wants to make sure that everything is in its right place before bringing the crew together to start production. With that being said, a 2020 release date for the Black Widow movie is possible with the new summer production start, but it may end up in theaters towards the end of the year.

The working title for the Black Widow movie was recently revealed to be Blue Bayou. As with most working titles, there probably isn't a big connection to the actual plot of the movie. "Blue Bayou" is a hit song written and performed by Roy Orbison and was later covered by Linda Ronstadt, which was also a hit and earned the musician two Grammy nominations. It's not clear how this working title connects to the Black Widow movie, if at all. Hopefully we'll get some more information on the project when it begins shooting at Pinewood Studios this summer.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been asking for a standalone Black Widow movie for years now and it's finally closer to happening than ever. However, some may be worried that a script overhaul is happening this close to cameras rolling. Script rewrites are very common in Hollywood and are a lot like reshoots after principal photography. Since fans have been waiting for this project for so long, Marvel Studios does not want to disappoint, so they are taking every decision seriously to make sure that they have the best person for the job. The Black Widow script rewrite news was first reported by Collider.