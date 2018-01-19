Marvel has yet to officially confirm the news, but it's all but a sure thing that the Black Widow movie is finally going to happen. If the rumored movie does indeed happen, and all indications point to that being the case right now, it looks like Scarlett Johansson is going to be getting a massive payday for her work. According to a new report, she'll be the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.

The new report states that Scarlett Johansson is looking at a $25 million payday for the Black Widow movie. But that's just the beginning. She's also possibly going to get another $6 million in bonuses, which will depend on how the movie does at the box office. That brings the total to $31 million for a single movie, which is huge. Not only that, but her agents are said to be trying to secure her a producer credit on Black Widow as well. Here's what a "well-placed" source had to say about it.

"Scarlett will get a huge pay day for the Black Widow film, which Disney believes could eclipse Wonder Woman in terms of a female-led superhero film's revenue. She has been a lucky charm for the studio in all their films, and brings her A-game during each performance. Scarlett is adored by Disney's top brass and is a real team player. This stand-alone movie is out there for them, but they feel it can make history. The wages are high, but nothing she doesn't deserve given her track record as this character...Her agents have pushed through the revenue bonus payment. If it makes over $900 million at the box office then she will get another $6 million. The script is being written and the hopes are to have the stand-alone film in cinemas by summer 2020."

Jac Schaeffer was recently hired to write the screenplay for the Black Widow movie, with Scarlett Johansson said to be working closely with her on it. The 33-year-old actress was recently interviewed by Variety and asked about the rumored solo movie for her Avengers character. While she couldn't confirm it's happening, she expressed her desire to make it happen and talked a bit about the possibilities that exist in doing the movie and the many different forms it could take.

"There's plenty of back story. Or not. It could be something else. Where do the Avengers go? They are underground. What happens then? What happens after it all falls apart? There are so many ways you can go. I think it would just have to be very much like its own specific thing. It would have to have its own specific vibe. It would have been totally different than any of the other standalone films. I think if the fans wanted it enough, then it would probably become a reality."

Fans have expressed overwhelming desire to see a Black Widow movie happen for a very long time. So Scarlett Johansson and Marvel need not worry about that part. To date, Johansson has starred in five MCU movies and is set to feature in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. It's taken a long time, but if anyone has earned a solo movie, it's Black Widow. And based on this report from Daily Mail, it sounds like the patience is going to pay off in a very big way.