Marvel fans were surprised last week when it was announced that the Black Widow standalone movie was into the development phase after years of speculation. However, since this news was announced, there hasn't been any other talk about the project. But in a new interview, Scarlett Johansson shed a bit of light on the movie, confirming that it's in development and that she and Marvel are deeply invested in the Black Widow character and that the movie will come along if the fans want it.

In a new interview with Variety, Scarlett Johansson says that she wants the Black Widow movie to happen, but it has to be under the "right circumstances." The actress went on to talk about the different ways that they story may go, highlighting the past of the character as well as the Widow Program in Russia. Basically, it will come down to the storyline. Johansson had this to say.

"I would like for it to happen under the right circumstances. I think there's a lot of opportunity to mine that story line. She's got a really rich origins story. There's a lot of places you can go, you can bring it back to Russia. You could explore the Widow program. There's all kinds of stuff that you could do with it. You could really uncover the identity of who this person is, where she comes from and where she's part of."

There is a wealth of story to be told with the Black Widow character. An origins movie would be ideal, but Scarlett Johansson isn't ruling anything out, only saying that a prequel to the Avengers is possible. She also mentioned that the movie could also take place after the events of Avengers 4. She explains.

" There's plenty of back story. Or not. It could be something else. Where do the Avengers go? They are underground. What happens then? What happens after it all falls apart? There are so many ways you can go. I think it would just have to be very much like its own specific thing. It would have to have its own specific vibe. It would have been totally different than any of the other standalone films. I think if the fans wanted it enough, then it would probably become a reality."

Scarlett Johansson also revealed that she is still in frequent talks with Marvel about the Black Widow movie, noting that she thinks the project will happen if the fans want it to. She then said that Marvel probably knows better than she does about the popularity of the character. In addition, Johansson declares that she is still willing to put on the skin-tight cat suit and take care of business. She had this to say.

"I talked to them (Marvel) about it often. It would have to fit in the idea of where they want to go. I'm invested in that character. Marvel is greatly invested in that character. If I did it, I'd have to do it while. I still actually wanted to wear a skin-tight cat suit. I don't know how much longer that's going to be."

From the sound of things, if Black Widow is going to happen, Scarlett Johansson would rather it happen sooner rather than later. As far as the fans are concerned, they've been waiting for a standalone Black Widow movie for years, and it appears that the demand is still strong. The movie is still in the very early stages of development, but the script is currently being written by Jac Schaeffer who will reportedly get together with Scarlett Johansson to discuss the storyline next month. The fate of the movie may be in the hands of the fans. Scarlett Johansson's quotes were originally published by Variety.