Scarlett Johansson seems to be teasing that we're going to see more than one Black Widow movie. Principal photography just wrapped on the standalone superhero adventure and it's now in the post-production phase. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting nearly ten years to see a movie starring Natasha Romanoff and it's finally happening, though the circumstances are a bit strange, thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Johansson's Romanoff character sacrificed her life to save the universe, so the Black Widow movie takes place before those events.

With Black Widow taking place following the events of Captain America: Civil War, many believed it would be a one and done movie. With that being said, Scarlett Johansson may have provided proof that there will be more. The actress spoke at Elle's Women in Hollywood event and revealed that the upcoming movie is the first Marvel Studios project to be produced by one of its actors. She also referred to the movie as a "standalone franchise."

It's entirely possible we could see Scarlett Johansson in another Black Widow movie, as long as it takes place before the events of Infinity War or directly after. However, it has been rumored that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova could take on the mantle and play the assassin in future MCU projects. In a recent interview, Johansson did say, "I don't know if I can take it anymore without any closure... It's too exhausting," in reference to the movie providing an end to her character's story arc. So, it seems like the most logical idea will probably lead to Pugh taking over at this time.

Scarlett Johansson is excited for MCU fans to see Black Widow. "I love it. I'm so proud of what we made," Johansson said, revealing that they are currently in the post-production phase. "Now we get to sprinkle the magic all over it. Get it ready for audiences." Johansson is currently out promoting Jojo Rabbit, which she chose to do because of the script, which she calls a "gem." While some people don't know what to make of the movie, the actress believes it will succeed, much in part due to Taika Waititi's imagination.

Black Widow hits theaters next year and it will be the first installment in the MCU's Phase 4. Scarlett Johansson is looking forward to some closure for Natasha Romanoff and so are MCU fans, but will it arrive in the upcoming movie, or are there more on the way. As is the case with anything Marvel Studios does, we won't know until they announce it since they're so good at keeping their secrets hidden from the public eye. Regardless, fans have a lot to look forward to in Phase 4 and the upcoming Phase 5 too. Scarlett Johansson's comments on the Black Widow standalone franchise were first reported by the New York Times' Kyle Buchanan.

ScarJo notes that the upcoming BLACK WIDOW is the first Marvel movie produced by one of its actors. She also referred to it as a “standalone franchise” which is interesting if you expected it to be a one-off based on... you know pic.twitter.com/5UkCAXXnYu — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 15, 2019