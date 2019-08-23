Natasha Romanoff might be getting a new suit in the Black Widow standalone movie. Scarlett Johansson was spotted on the set in a costume featuring a bit more gray coloring and black accents, as seen in the leaked set photos. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige finally made the official announcement that the movie was actually happening last month at San Diego Comic-Con and confirmed it takes place after the events of Captain Marvel: Civil War and before Infinity War.

Since we're going to see Natasha Romanoff during a time period that hasn't been explored on the big screen, it makes sense that Marvel Studios would want to introduce a new suit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the leaked Black Widow images are taken from pretty far away and only really shows the back of the new costume design. With that being said there is definitely more of a gray color scheme going on this time around, though that may be because of the fact that the sun is beating down on it.

Scarlett Johansson appears to be investigating a downed plane or she may have crashed. It's hard to tell when looking at out of context set images. When looking at the supposed wreckage, one can imagine that the new Black Widow suit design may have been used for piloting said plane. We really won't know until the movie hits theaters since Marvel Studios is so good at keeping their secrets hidden up until the release dates. But, we might be getting our first look at the movie sooner, rather than later.

It has been rumored that a teaser trailer for Black Widow might show up at the D23 Expo which is currently underway in Anaheim, California. MCU fans were hoping Scarlett Johansson might make an appearance, but she is currently shooting the movie internationally, which makes an appearance seem highly unlikely, especially since she and the rest of the cast already took a break to attend Comic-Con last month to announce the movie. Regardless, the first footage may end up being shown this weekend and could potentially end up online too.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow movie stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh. As with everything else Marvel Studios does, we are in the dark in terms of specific storylines or who else will be appearing in the movie with her. It has been widely rumored that Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye will show up, but that obviously has not been confirmed and will more than likely be a surprise cameo if it ends up happening at all. While we wait for some more information, and possible new footage this weekend, you can check out the leaked images from the Black Widow set below, thanks to the Black Widow BR Twitter account.

📸 22.08.19 | Novas fotos do set de filmagem em Black Widow. pic.twitter.com/ot4jl5rzpq — Black Widow BR (@BlackWidowBR) August 23, 2019

📸 De olho nesse uniforme?!



(via: 大蚊子Sean / weibo). pic.twitter.com/Fzu30qstQw — Black Widow BR (@BlackWidowBR) August 23, 2019