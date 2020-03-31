Black Widow has been stuck in limbo for the past month as Marvel mulls over setting a new release date for the film. The latest news is that the movie has found a new composer in Lorne Balfe, who has worked on many other blockbusters including Mission Impossible: Fallout, The LEGO Batman Movie, and Bad Boys for Life.

Balfe takes over composing duties from Alexandre Desplat, who had been announced as the film's composer earlier this year. No reason is known for the change so far, but it is strange to have a change in music so late when from all accounts the film was finished and ready for release.

But then, the lockdown of theaters worldwide, and the consequent reshuffling of release dates means Disney can work a little bit longer on making the film the best version of itself. Besides, this isn't the first time the mouse empire has hired Desplat and then unceremoniously replaced him. He was the original composer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, before the film underwent extensive reshoots and Michael Giacchino was brought on to provide the score for the completed project.

One possible way that the global shut down might have influenced Desplat's replacement is because he works with a full orchestra to score a film. And considering that it is going to be very difficult to get the required musicians together in one room to create a recording, Disney might have decided instead to go with an electronic medley created digitally by Balfe on his computer, something similar to what he did for Ghost in a Shell.

With no confirmed release date for Black Widow revealed so far, Lorne Balfe should have plenty of time to work on the film. What this piece of news does do is effectively put an end to the rumors that Disney is considering releasing the movie directly on Disney+ soon. A new score means the wait for Black Widow's release is going to get longer. This will likely also affect the schedule of other MCU movies in the pipelines, like The Eternals, and Shang Chi.

Black Widow is the first standalone feature for the MCU's only original female Avenger. It tells the tale of Natasha Romanoff, somewhere between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The story follows Natasha as she comes to grips with her past as a Russian assassin. From the looks of the trailer, the movie expands on the parts of Natasha's backstory that were previously hinted at in Avengers: Age of Ultron, in terms of the Red Room, which is an organization that creates assassins like Natasha.

The movie, which is directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, with the rest of the main cast rounded out by Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle. Eric Pearson, who wrote the screenplay for Thor: Ragnarok, has also written the screenplay for Black Widow based on a story by Jac Schaeffer. This comes from Film Music Reporter.