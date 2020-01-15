Marvel's Black Widow has just added a little more prestige behind-the-scenes. It's been revealed that Oscar-winner Alexandre Desplat will compose the score for Scarlett Johansson's first ever solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This represents Desplat's first foray into superhero movies, but he is one of the most accomplished composers working in the business today. More than anything, this represents the level of talent that Marvel Studios is able to attract these days, thanks to the success they've enjoyed over the last decade.

The reveal wasn't made in some splashy announcement or anything like that. Instead, rather casually, Alexandre Desplat has his name included in the most recent Black Widow trailer. Unceremonious though it may be, the announcement is one that should be music to the ears of fans. Desplat is a ten-time Academy Award nominee who has taken home the Best Original Score Oscar twice. Once for his work on Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel and, more recently, for Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, which also went on to win Best Picture.

Alexandre Desplat got his start in the mid-80s, but rose to prominence in the 90s. In the 2000s, he became one of Hollywood's go-to guys for prestige pictures. Some of his other credits include Zero Dark Thirty, The Queen, The Tree of Life, The King's Speech, Argo and The Imitation Game. Most recently, Desplat was nominated for an Oscar for his work on Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Desplat is no stranger to blockbusters though, as he also composed music for 2014's Godzilla, both Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows installments and The Secret Life of Pets. To date, he has amassed nearly 190 composer credits during his career.

Black Widow takes place following the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War. It centers on Natasha Romanoff as she confronts the darker parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy that links back to her checkered history arises. Pursued by an enemy that will stop at nothing to take her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the relationships she's left broken along the way. The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Cate Shortland (Lore) is in the director's chair.

Scarlett Johansson has been playing the role since Iron Man 2 hit theaters in 2010. While fans have been calling her Black Widow to get a solo movie for years, it took the studio some time to listen. But this is set to kick off Phase 4 of the MCU, so it ultimately will hold a very important place in the larger universe. Other Phase 4 movies coming down the pipeline include Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: love and Thunder. Black Widow is set to hit theaters on May 1 from Marvel.