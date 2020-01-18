There may be a pretty large spoiler connecting Black Widow to Avengers: Endgame in some new Funko Pop! figures. The popular toy company revealed a set of figures for Natasha Romanoff's upcoming standalone adventure, which takes place after the events of Civil War. As Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know, Romanoff did not make it out of Endgame alive after she sacrificed her life on Vormir. Hawkeye was left alone, but he gained the Soul Stone, which was ultimately the key to making their time heist work in the first place. Will the time heist come into play in Black Widow?

In one of the Funko Pop! figures, Natasha Romanoff in her black suit can be seen holding a vial with something red in it. At first glance, speculation is leaning towards that liquid actually being Pym Particles, which are the big factor in the time travel abilities in Avengers: Endgame. This could mean that there will be some time travel involved in Black Widow, which could mean a lot of things.

Leading up to Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers were adamant that all of the on-screen deaths would be permanent. So, we probably won't see Natasha Romanoff being revived in the current MCU timeline. If she is, that could seem cheap to MCU fans. It almost seems too obvious for Marvel Studios. There's a good chance that the red vial might contain something other than the Pym Particles too. Maybe it's a different version of the Super Soldier Serum that turned ordinary Steve Rogers into Captain America. For now, it's far too early to tell what Marvel Studios is going to do with the movie. Plus, putting Pym Particles in a toy for the movie would be a huge spoiler.

In addition to the two different Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) Funko Pop! figures, there's new MCU villain Taskmaster, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour). There's also another Black Widow figure and another Taskmaster, which will only be available at Walmart. The rest of the figures will be available wherever Pop! figures are sold, meaning just about everywhere these days. As is the case with all Funko products, these are well-detailed and will look great on the shelf of any MCU collector looking to get more Natasha Romanoff in their lives.

Black Widow is set to kick off the MCU's Phase 4 this year. Everything will start in the past and will jump to the events after Avengers: Endgame when the Eternals movie opens in theaters at the end of the year. Fans have been wishing for a Natasha Romanoff movie for years now, so it's going to be interesting to see how everything fits together since we all know how her story ultimately comes to an end. You can check out images of the Black Widow figures below, thanks to the Funko Twitter account.