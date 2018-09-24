A rumored synopsis for the upcoming Black Widow movie has made its way online. For years, Marvel fans have been demanding that Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, be given her own movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Kevin Feige and the rest of the brass in charge are mostly keeping quiet, the movie is in development and will be coming our way in the relatively near future. Now, we have a possible synopsis, which sounds like this will be in line with what fans were hoping for.

The potential synopsis was revealed via a recent production listing from a subscription-based publication that deals with such information. So it's coming from a seemingly legitimate source. However, we must caution that this could still be placeholder information that doesn't end up meaning anything once the movie actually starts filming, or it could still just be downright incorrect. That aside for a moment, here's the alleged Black Widow movie synopsis.

At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Based on what little we know about Natasha's backstory from other movies within the MCU, this would actually seem to make a good deal of sense. Plus, it doesn't divulge too much in terms of what she's actually going to be up against once she's in the United States. It was pretty much always expected that, at least in part, the Black Widow movie would be a prequel, taking place prior to the events we've already experienced within this universe. So that element would also make sense.

Here's what we do know. Marvel Studios met with quite a few directors and ultimately, they landed on Cate Shoreland (Berlin Syndrome) as they were determined to land a female director. It first came to light early this year that Marvel had, behind closed doors, tapped Jac Schaeffer to pen the screenplay for the movie, which will likely be one of the first movies we see as part of the MCU's Phase 4, which will kick off after Avengers 4 next summer.

Beyond that, it's been reported that Scarlett Johansson will not only star in, but be involved as a creative producer on the movie, which will earn her quite the hefty payday. There is no release date set for Black Widow as of yet, since Marvel Studios is mostly remaining tight-lipped in regards to what's coming our way after Avengers 4, since any titles could be perceived as spoilers at this point. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new details are made available. This information comes to us from Production Weekly.