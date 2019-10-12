Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow promotional images have leaked online. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting a long time to see Natasha Romanoff get her own standalone movie. After years of rumors, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that the Black Widow movie was officially happening, while introducing the cast. MCU fans have wanted a Romanoff movie ever since she made her MCU debut all those years ago. While the character is dead in the current timeline, the studio is taking things back in time for her current movie.

Black Widow features David Harbour as Alexei Shoskatov, aka Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina, and O-T Fagbenle as Mason. We're still unsure of who is playing Taskmaster in the highly anticipated movie. Regardless, we now have our best look yet at Natasha Romanoff's new suit along with Taskmaster. While the look for Natasha is different from previous Avengers movies, it is very similar to her Captain America: Civil War look. As for Taskmaster, it looks like we are getting a pretty accurate look from the comic book source material.

We haven't seen Taskmaster on the big screen in an MCU project yet, but the new Black Widow promotional images offer a glimpse of what the character will look like when the movie hits theaters next year. One of the character's main attributes is the ability to mimic an adversary's abilities, which makes the villain nearly unbeatable. In early set photos, we saw Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff taking on Taskmaster, which means the villain probably already knows all of her secrets.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking a huge turn with Phase 4. The Infinity Saga is over and it's time to start relying on other characters. Captain America and Iron Man are retired, and so is Natasha Romanoff, which means we're going to start to see new stories with new characters, or lesser-known characters. While this will prove to be a huge gamble for Marvel Studios, they seem pretty confident that fans will follow the new stories, which includes a flashback to Natasha Romanoff's time after Civil War and before Infinity War

The standalone Black Widow movie will be the MCU's first Phase 4 movie. We're going to take a look back before getting into the future, which sounds like an excellent idea. MCU fans have wanted to see Natasha Romanoff's story on the big screen for a long time now, so we'll have a chance to see the past before getting into the new stories for Phase 4 and Phase 5. Things are going to be really different without Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, and Steve Rogers, but Marvel Studios has plenty of more tricks up their sleeves. While we wait to see the first trailer for Black Widow, you can check out the leaked promotional images below, thanks to the Marvel News Twitter account.

