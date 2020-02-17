Black Widow features the mysterious Taskmaster as one of the villains. We now have our best look yet at the character, thanks to a new promotional image. We don't have a ton of information about the big screen version of the character at this time because this is a Marvel Studios project and there really isn't anybody better at keeping their secrets on lockdown. Taskmaster is a fan-favorite comic book character and Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees were excited to see that the villain was going to be included in Black Widow.

The latest look at Taskmaster comes to us from a new Topps trading card for Black Widow. The mask has been debated by MCU fans since it was revealed. It doesn't look a whole lot like the comics and it has some people worried. However, the armor, cape, and shield seem to be getting the thumbs up from just about everyone. The new image cuts off just below the knees of the villain, giving a pretty detailed look at the armor.

There are plenty of Black Widow theories about who will end up being Taskmaster underneath the mask, along with a possible future in the MCU. There have been rumors about a main character dying early on in the movie too, but that has obviously not been confirmed at this time. With that being said, we know that it won't be Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff since she returns in Infinity War and again in Avengers: Endgame. Since the timeline in the movie goes back a few movies, it will be interesting to see how the story flows.

MCU fans have waited a long time to see Natasha Romanoff get her own standalone movie. Scarlett Johansson seems to be pretty confident that fans will enjoy Black Widow. It certainly looks like an action-packed MCU project, but after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it could be a bit weird. It could also go on to make Romanoff's sacrifice even more meaningful, depending on how the standalone movie is produced and received. For now, it seems that fans are just really excited to see the character back on the big screen with some a lot of background information.

Black Widow is all set to hit theaters on May 1st and will be the first of the MCU's Phase 4 movies. From there, we'll get a look at some new characters when Eternals opens later this year. It's going to be a pretty big year for MCU fans with two new movies and two brand-new Disney+ shows on the way too. The Falcon and the Winter soldier premieres late this summer, while WandaVision premieres later this year. Hopefully we'll get some more Taskmaster clues in the coming weeks as Black Widow prepares to open in theaters. You can check out the latest look at Taskmaster below, thanks to the MCU Direct Twitter account.

A clear look at Taskmaster's full costume has been revealed in this official new #BlackWidow promo art!



