Marvel Studios is celebrating 100 days until Black Widow hits theaters with a new teaser. The standalone Natasha Romanoff movie starring Scarlett Johansson lands on May 1st. Marvel studios has been quietly rolling out more footage from the highly anticipated upcoming movie, giving fans more to speculate about in the process. With that being said, the latest teaser is all made up from previously released footage from the first trailer and another teaser that was released a few weeks ago.

Natasha Romanoff will finally get her story told on the big screen with Black Widow. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting for nearly a decade for it to happen, and the same thing can be said for Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye. Thankfully, the Hawkeye series is on the way and it will land on Disney+ in 2021. As for Romanoff's movie, it takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War. There's a lot of ground to cover and it's believed that some flashbacks will be used too.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said in the past that Black Widow will help to set the table for the MCU's Phase 4 and beyond. As for how that will come about, that is a pretty big mystery as of now. MCU fans know what happens to Natasha Romanoff during the events of Infinity War and saw her sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. She fights Thanos and then gives her life in order for Earth's Mightiest Heroes to get a second chance against the Mad Titan to reverse his deadly snap.

We've seen a Funko Pop! figure from Black Widow that features a red vial in Natasha Romanoff's hand. There has been a great deal of speculation as to what could be the red substance held within it. Some MCU fans believe that it could be some Pym Particles, which would mean that some time travel will be a factor in the movie. However, the Russo Brothers, along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, maintain that all of the big screen deaths are permanent. Will Black Widow go back in time to save Natasha, keeping her alive in the current MCU timeline? That seems a little too easy for Marvel Studios, but anything is possible.

Black Widow will kick of Phase 4 in May and then will be followed by the Eternals movie in November. As for how the standalone Natasha Romanoff movie will tie into the future, there could always be a mid or post-credit scene to help usher in these new characters and maybe even hint at how they have been around this whole time. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Eternals takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but how are they connected? We're just going to have to wait and see. While we wait, you can check out the latest Black Widow teaser below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment Twitter account.

