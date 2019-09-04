Scarlett Johansson is excited for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to see Black Widow. The actress says the movie packs a "punch" and finds it liberating to be an executive producer on the project. MCU fans have been waiting years to see Natasha Romanoff headline her own movie, especially after seeing some of her male counterparts get their movies first. However, now is probably the perfect time for Romanoff's story to be told on the big screen.

When asked about Black Widow in a recent interview, Scarlett Johansson talked about how excited she was to finally get to deliver the story. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige formally announced the standalone movie at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which Johansson was in attendance for. She has been shooting Black Widow in Europe since earlier this summer and it is believed that the production is still underway. She had this to say when asked about the movie and the fact that it will be the first big release of the summer movie season next year.

"The movie packs a big punch. If that slot is reserved for movies that pack a big punch, then we're in a good, good space."

In addition to playing Natasha Romanoff again, Scarlett Johansson is also executive producing the Black Widow, which she says, "is liberating in a way..." Back before the project was officially announced, it had been reported that the actress had a hand in finding and choosing screenwriter Jac Schaeffer and director Cate Shortland. It appears that this movie means a lot to Johansson, especially since she has played the character for so long now. She explains.

"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind. I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff."

As for finding out about Natasha Romanoff's tragic story arc in Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson reveals that she found out pretty early on. When they were getting ready to shoot Infinity War, Kevin Feige took her aside and broke the news, which gave the actress time to think about it and reflect. Johansson had this to say about learning of her character's fate.

"The finality of it was sad, but I was excited to die with honor. It felt in-character that she would sacrifice herself, of course for humanity but actually for her friends, for the people she loves. It was bittersweet."

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. saw their stories come to an end in Avengers: Endgame, though Johansson is taking one more shot in Black Widow. When asked about getting paid when compared to her male co-stars, the actress says, "Money is a taboo topic of conversation. But I will say that, yes, I'm on an equal playing field with my male cohorts." It is believed that the actress is getting a $15 million payday for the upcoming MCU movie. You can read the rest of the interview with Johansson over at The Hollywood Reporter.