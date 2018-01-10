The Black Widow standalone movie that has been talked about for years now may have some forward movement. A new report claims Marvel has put the Black Widow movie in active development with up and coming screenwriter Jac Schaeffer assigned script duties for the project. Marvel President Kevin Feige reportedly met with several candidates for the position over the Thanksgiving holiday and Marvel executives met with Scarlett Johansson to discuss thoughts about the movie. It appears that everything is set to go, even with the heavy slate of movies that the MCU has cooking up.

Sources say the Black Widow script is currently being written by Jac Schaeffer, but is still in the very early development stages, as the movie currently has no greenlight. However, naming a writer is the closest that the studio has come to moving forward on the standalone movie and is a good sign for those who have been waiting for some news regarding the movie. Fans of the Black Widow character have been waiting for her to get her own movie since she first appeared in Iron Man 2, and with the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to a close, Marvel may see this as the best time to move forward with the project.

Jac Schaeffer is best known for her Black List script The Shower, which is a sci-fi comedy about an alien invasion during a baby shower, which Anne Hathaway was quickly attached to produce and star in. Schaeffer is also known for writing a script that is tentatively titled Nasty Women, which is the upcoming remake of the movie Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, with the cast led by women, including Hathaway. It will be interesting to see how Jac Schaeffer and the MCU mesh together if the Black Widow movie ends up getting the green light.

As previously noted, Scarlett Johansson first played Black Widow in 2010's Iron Man 2 and has since starred in all of the Avengers movies as well as Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Johansson's contract has reportedly been fulfilled with the completion of Avengers 4, so if everything goes according to plan, it will be contact renegotiation time for the actress and Marvel. Avengers 4 along with Infinity War are said to end the MCU as we know it, so now would be a perfect time to set up some new standalone movies for some of Marvel's vast catalog of superheroes.

Scarlett Johansson will next be seen as Black Widow in Infinity War and its sequel Avengers 4, which will place her and numerous other Marvel characters head-to-head in a brutal battle with Thanos. There will be casualties, but it has not been confirmed if Black Widow will be one of them. Chris Hemsworth also recently hinted about a possible return to the Thor role, so the next phase of the MCU may include more familiar faces than previously thought. You can check out all of the information regarding the standalone Black Widow movie courtesy of Variety.