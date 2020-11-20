With the announcement that Wonder Woman 1984 will now go to streaming on the same day that it hits theaters, all eyes are on Marvel's similarly positioned Black Widow. Well, it turns out that, despite Disney looking to bring several high-profile releases to their streaming service Disney+, including Emma Stone's Cruella and the Robert Zemeckis-directed Pinocchio, there are currently no plans to do the same with the next MCU outing.

Shortly before Warner Bros. revealed that Wonder Woman 1984 would be sent to HBO Max on December 25th at no additional cost to subscribers, Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso stated the following about Black Widow releasing on Disney+, "It seems to me that our films are films for theatrical distribution. We always said that we believe in different formats, and it is very important to maintain the custom, the tradition, of watching certain films in community."

"With Avengers: Endgame we did as usual: every Friday before a movie comes out, we go to see it with people who had never seen it," she continued. "If you see it with those 500 people, or the 1,000 people, or the 100 people who were in the cinema, what you feel when you see that movie with other people is something very different from what one can feel in the living room with the four, five or six people who live in your house."

Of course, as Wonder Woman 1984 has now proven, this streaming release situation is constantly shifting amid the ongoing global circumstances. Director Patty Jenkins has been adamant for months that the DC sequel would not be released on HBO Max, but clearly something changed, opening up the possibility that the same could happen for Black Widow.

Black Widow will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers, even revealing details regarding the famous mission in Budapest. At birth, the Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanova, is given to the KGB, where she is groomed to become the ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her, before the action moves to present-day New York, where she is now working as a freelance operative. Now, Natasha Romanoff suddenly finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow stars Scarlet Johansson reprising the role of Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow, Midsommar's Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Stranger Things star David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Avengers : Endgame's William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, The Departed's Ray Winstone as Dreykov, The Handmaid's Tale star O.T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason, and The Favourite's Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

Marvel Studios recently pushed back their entire big screen line-up, with Black Widow now set to open on May 7th, 2021, more than a year after it was originally scheduled to be released. Both Black Widow and Eternals were due to open in theaters this year, but this will no longer happen, with the former now due to hit theaters on 7 May 2021, with the latter being released on November 5, 2021. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has also been delayed and is now due for release in between Black Widow and Eternals on 9 July 2021, with Spider-Man 3 now set to swing into cinemas December 17, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.