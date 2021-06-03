Marvel Studios has released a new "special look" teaser for Black Widow ahead of its premiere next month. A prequel that brings back Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, the new clip features the actress personally presenting "the moment you've all been waiting for," telling fans to "enjoy this special look." The minute-long video, which you can check out below, helps set up Natasha's solo adventure and teases the new characters that will come along with it.

"I've lived a lot of lives, but I'm done running from my past," Natasha can be heard saying in the preview. "I was an assassin. Spy. An Avenger. Before that, I had a family."

Also starring in Black Widow is Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, a sister figure to Natasha who was trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow. We can catch a peek at her in action in the new teaser as well. Meanwhile, David Harbour also makes his MCU debut as Red Guardian in the movie, and we can also see how he'll appear in the red suit. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Harbour explained how his look in the movie changed his character's design in Stranger Things.

"I knew that I was going to be in this Russian prison [in Stranger Things] and then literally a month later I got a call from Marvel that they wanted me to play a guy who starts out in a Russian prison," Harbour explained. "I was like, this is fantastic. I can't wait to see what Twitter and Reddit and all those guys do with it. So there's all these conspiracy theories that, like, you know, Hopper went to Russia and then put on a supersuit and now he's the Red Guardian in this Black Widow movie."

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland. Eric Pearson penned the screenplay based on a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. It is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and follows Natasha Romanoff on the run where she's forced to confront her past. Other cast members along with Johansson, Pugh, and Harbour include O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. Robert Downey Jr. is rumored to appear as Tony Stark for a special cameo.

The new special look teaser for Black Widow also highlights how "the wait is over," referring to the two-year stretch between Marvel movies playing on the big screen. After spending all of 2020 with no new Marvel movies, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off this year with WandaVision on Disney+. Black Widow will mark the MCU's return to the big screen when it is finally premiered in July.

Black Widow is set to be released in theaters on July 9, and it will also be available via Disney+ Premier Access. Other Marvel movies that will follow in 2021 include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Meanwhile, the MCU will continue to expand on Disney+ as well with Loki set to premiere on June 9. The new special look teaser comes to us from Marvel Studios.