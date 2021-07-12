Be warned as there are SPOILERS for Marvel's latest outing,Black Widow, from the outset so if you wish to avoid knowing anything going in then please, look away now. Right, everyone gone? Good, because standout star Florence Pugh has been discussing that post credits scene and her surprise at returning the MCU so quickly in the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

"So to me, it was just really wonderful to kind of jump ahead and see she has been surviving. But, of course, it sets up a whole different challenge - which is Natasha's fighting partner. There's always talks, but I didn't ever really imagine that it would continue quite so quickly."

Following the aerial finale, the Black Widow post-credit scene brings us back into present day and shows that there are more people outside of The Avengers mourning Natasha's sacrifice. While visiting the grave of her sister, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova encounters Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played once again by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who tasks the assassin with killing Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye, the man who she says is responsible for Natasha's death.

Pugh reveals that she was unaware that she would be featuring in the post-credits scene, revealing that the short sequence tells audiences a lot about Yelena's growth between the events of Black Widow and now. "She's going to continue what she's good at, and despite her sister not being there, she's back working," she said. If you look at her costume, and you look at the way that she's dressed herself, it shows someone that's flourishing."

Florence Pugh also offered some insight into filming the scene at Natasha Romanoff's grave saying, "I was doing scenes again with Scarlett, and being strapped to her on various machines, and us giggling again. And then the following week, I was at her grave! It was quite shocking to fast-forward that quickly. But wonderful to have only seen Scarlett the week previous. I think it would have been sadder if it had been many, many months later." Black Widow fans were a little disappointed with how the fallout of the character's sacrifice was dealt with during Avengers: Endgame, and thus are surely thrilled that she has not been forgotten.

How Florence Pugh will factor into Hawkeye is largely unknown, but being hunted down by a master assassin is something that Barton will no doubt struggle to handle amongst the rest of the drama. Recent set images seemingly confirmed that Barton will be dealing with sudden hearing loss following an attack by the hitman, Clown, which is caused by being stabbed in both ears with his own arrows. Yep, that'll do it. The Disney+ series will also introduce Alaqua Cox as Echo, and Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Based on what we know so far, it's highly likely that the central relationship of the series will be between Barton and Bishop, who, in the comics, Barton takes under his wing in order to pass on the Hawkeye legacy.

Hawkeye has not yet been given a specific release date but is expected sometime this year. Black Widow meanwhile is out now. This comes to us from Variety.